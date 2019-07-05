EANS-General Meeting: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / Resolutions of the General Meeting

05.07.2019

AGRANA Annual General Meeting votes for a dividend of EUR1.00*

The 32nd ordinary Annual General Meeting of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG today voted to pay out a dividend for the 2018|19 financial year in the amount of EUR1.001 per share (prior year dividend: EUR1.125[1] per share).

"In the interests of dividend continuity, we also wish to pay shareholders a respectable dividend this year. The payout ratio is based on the cash flow and the current gearing of the Group taking the balance sheet structure into account," stressed Johann Marihart, CEO of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG.

The Annual General Meeting also discharged the members of the Management Board, Johann Marihart (CEO), Stephan Büttner, Fritz Gattermayer and Thomas Kölbl, as well as the members of the Supervisory Board, from their respective responsibilities for the 2018|19 financial year.

The Annual General Meeting also appointed PwC Wirtschaftsprüfung GmbH, Vienna, to act as the auditor for the 2019|20 financial year.

This press release is available in both German and English at www.agrana.com [http://www.agrana.com/].

*Share split with a ratio of 1:4 in July 2018 (calculated based on the number of shares issued at 28.2.2019: 62,488,976 shares)

