EANS-Other capital market information: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Acquisition and/or sale of treasury shares according to art. 119 para. 9 Stock Exchange Act

Publication of a resolution of the Annual General Meeting pursuant to Section 119 Para 9 Austrian Stock Exchange Act in connection with Section 3 Para 1 Austrian Publication Regulation 2018

The ordinary Annual General Meeting of AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft held on July 4, 2 019 adopted the following resolution in relation to the tenth (10) item of the agenda (Resolution on the authorization of the Management Board to utilize the Company's treasury stock or dispose of it also by other means than via the stock exchange or a public offering for any legally permissible purpose and to also exclude the general purchasing possibility of the shareholders ("exclusion of subscription rights") as well as on the revocation of the respective existing authorization granted by resolution in the General Meeting of July 6, 2017):

The authorization of the Management Board to utilize the Company's treasury stock, granted by resolution in the 23rd Ordinary General Meeting of July 6, 2017 under item 9. of the agenda, was revoked and at the same time the Management Board was authorized, according to Section 65 (1b) Stock Corporation Act for a period of five years from the adoption of the resolution, therefore, until and including July 3, 2024, with the consent of the Supervisory Board and without a further resolution by the General Meeting, to dispose of or utilize stock repurchased or already held by the Company also in other ways than via the stock exchange or through public offering, in particular

a) to grant treasury shares to employees, senior employees and/or members of the Company's Management Board or the management boards of its affiliates including for purposes of share transfer programs, in particular stock options, long term incentive plans or other stock ownership plans,

b) to deliver treasury shares under convertible bonds issued by the Company, c) as consideration for the acquisition of businesses, equity interests or other assets, and

d) for any other legally permissible purpose,

and to exclude the general purchasing possibility of the shareholders (exclusion of subscription rights). This authorization may be exercised in total or partially and also in several tranches and for several purposes.

Leoben-Hinterberg, July 2019

The Management Board

issuer: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft

A-8700 Leoben

ISIN: AT0000969985

