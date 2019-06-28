EANS-News: Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A. / APPROVAL OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED ON 31 DECEMBER 2017

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

FONDERIE MARIO MAZZUCCONI S.P.A.

APPROVAL OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED ON 31 DECEMBER 2018

Annual Financial Report

Ponte San Pietro (BG) - Ponte San Pietro (BG), 28 June 2019 - Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A. ("FMM" or the "Company") informs that the shareholders' meeting, held yesterday, approved the financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended on 31 December 2018.

Moreover, the 2018 consolidated financial statements of Maberfin S.p.A. - the holding company of the relevant group controlling 100% of the share capital of FMM - have been presented to the relevant shareholders' meeting held on 27 June 2019.

The key financial, economic and net-worth indicators, as at 31 December 2018, resulting from the consolidated financial statements are the following:

(millions of EUR) Variation 2018[1] 2017 (millions of % EUR) Value of 199,94 189,70 +10,24 5,4% production Costs of 183,96 173,56 +10,40 6,0% production[2] EBITDA Adjusted 15,98 16,14 -0.16 // % EBITDA Adj on value of 8,0% 8,5% // -0,5% production EBITDA 13,21 13,19 +0,02 // % EBITDA on value of 6,6% 6,9% // -0.3% production EBIT -2,37 0,43 -2,80 // Financial -4,01 -2,79 -1,22 // expenses Income taxes and deferred 1,11 0,41 +0,70 // taxes (assets) Final result -5,26 -1,95 -3,32 // Net worth 41,36 42,90 -1,54 // Net financial 67,03 52,45 +14,58 // position

[1] The figures for the 2018 financial year shown here include the consolidation of Tekal S.p.A. entered in the Mazzucconi Group during the financial year 2018 as envisaged in the Business Plan.

[2] The item "Costs of production" includes the costs for the purchase of goods and services, personnel costs and contingent.

end of announcement euro adhoc

Attachments with Announcement:

----------------------------------------------

http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/10102234/5/10325823/1/20190628_APPROVAL_OF_THE_FINANCIAL_STATEMENTS_FY_2018.pdf

issuer: Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A.

Via Mazzini 10

I-24036 Ponte San Pietro (BG)

phone: +39 035 4551269

FAX: +39 035 4371242

mail: Edoardo.Locatelli @ mazzucconi.com

WWW: www.mazzucconi.com

ISIN: IT0005320756

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/30821/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Corporate details:

Edoardo Locatelli – Chief Financial Officer

Tel. +39 035 4551269

Email edoardo.locatelli @ mazzucconi.com

Internet website www.mazzucconi.com