EANS-News: Strabag SE expands its Management Board to include digitalisation

Vienna - Effective 1 January 2020, STRABAG SE, the publicly listed technology group for construction services, will add digitalisation as a Management Board responsibility and will correspondingly increase the size of the board from five to six members. The new portfolio "Digitalisation, Enterprise Development and Innovation" will be assigned to Klemens Haselsteiner (38).

Klemens Haselsteiner started his career in 2004 at the auditing firm KPMG in Austria. After completing his civil service and gathering work experience at a Russian industrial group, he joined the STRABAG Group in Russia in 2011. There he was entrusted with central controlling, among other things. From 2015, he has been employed at the German STRABAG group company Ed. Züblin AG, Stuttgart Subdivision - initially as commercial business unit manager for turnkey construction, as of 2018 as commercial subdivision manager.

