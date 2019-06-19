EANS-Adhoc: Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Statement by Kapsch TrafficCom on the termination letters regarding the German infrastructure charge.

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Government Contracts

19.06.2019

Vienna - In 2018, MTS Maut & Telematik Services GmbH, a 100% subsidiary of Kapsch TrafficCom AG, was awarded the contract for planning, development, implementation, operation and maintenance of the automated ISA enforcement system (automatic enforcement) of the German infrastructure charge (passenger vehicle toll). Furthermore, a consortium consisting of Kapsch TrafficCom AG and CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA was commissioned with the collection of the German passenger vehicle toll. Today, Kapsch TrafficCom was informed by the customer about the termination of both contracts with effect of 30 September 2019. Currently, the termination and its consequences are being evaluated. The contracts contain protective provisions that guard against pecuniary damages for the operating company and its shareholders. This also applies in the event that the infrastructure charge is not introduced.

