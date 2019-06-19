Alle
EANS-Adhoc: Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Statement by Kapsch TrafficCom on the termination letters regarding the German infrastructure charge.

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Government Contracts
19.06.2019

Vienna - In 2018, MTS Maut & Telematik Services GmbH, a 100% subsidiary of Kapsch TrafficCom AG, was awarded the contract for planning, development, implementation, operation and maintenance of the automated ISA enforcement system (automatic enforcement) of the German infrastructure charge (passenger vehicle toll). Furthermore, a consortium consisting of Kapsch TrafficCom AG and CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA was commissioned with the collection of the German passenger vehicle toll. Today, Kapsch TrafficCom was informed by the customer about the termination of both contracts with effect of 30 September 2019. Currently, the termination and its consequences are being evaluated. The contracts contain protective provisions that guard against pecuniary damages for the operating company and its shareholders. This also applies in the event that the infrastructure charge is not introduced.

issuer: Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2
A-1120 Wien
phone: +43 1 50811 1122
FAX: +43 1 50811 99 1122
mail: ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net
WWW: www.kapschtraffic.com
ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Press contact:
Alf Netek
Chief Marketing Officer & Press Officer
Kapsch Aktiengesellschaft
Am Europlatz 2
1120 Vienna
Austria
T +43 50 811 1700
alf.netek@kapsch.net

Alexandra Vieh
Head of Marketing and PR, Global
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2
1120 Vienna
Austria
T +43 50 811 1728
alexandra.vieh@kapsch.net

Investor contact:
Hans Lang
Investor Relations Officer
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2
1120 Vienna
Austria
T +43 50 811 1122
ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net

