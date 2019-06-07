EANS-Adhoc: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft / Financing Secured for a Further Two Years

Bregenz - Bregenz, 07.06.2019: Wolford AG, ISIN AT0000834007, has reached an agreement with its Austrian banking partners to extend its lines of credit until June 30, 2021. Accordingly, the financing of ongoing business operations has been secured over the next two years. The agreement still requires contractual implementation and the formal board approval by the banks.

For organizational reasons, Wolford AG will delay publication of its annual results as well as the related press conference by two working days to July 23, 2019.

