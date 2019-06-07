EANS-Adhoc: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft / Financing Secured for a Further Two Years
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Financing
07.06.2019
Bregenz - Bregenz, 07.06.2019: Wolford AG, ISIN AT0000834007, has reached an agreement with its Austrian banking partners to extend its lines of credit until June 30, 2021. Accordingly, the financing of ongoing business operations has been secured over the next two years. The agreement still requires contractual implementation and the formal board approval by the banks.
For organizational reasons, Wolford AG will delay publication of its annual results as well as the related press conference by two working days to July 23, 2019.
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft
Wolfordstrasse 1
A-6900 Bregenz
phone: +43(0) 5574 690-1258
FAX: +43(0) 5574 690-1410
mail: investor@wolford.com
WWW: http://company.wolford.com
ISIN: AT0000834007
indexes: ATX GP
stockmarkets: Frankfurt, Wien, New York
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/16324/aom
Rückfragen & Kontakt:
Brigitte Kurz (Board)
Maresa Hoffmann (Investor Relations & Corporate Communications)
phone: +43 5574 690 1258
investor@wolford.com | company.wolford.com