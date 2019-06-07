EANS-Adhoc: OMV and Gazprom sign „Amendment Agreement“ to the „Basic Sale Agreement“ in relation to the potential acquisition of a 24.98% interest in Achimov 4A/5A phase development by OMV

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

07.06.2019

Vienna - Today, OMV and Gazprom have signed an "Amendment Agreement" to the "Basic Sale Agreement" dated October 3, 2018. The "Amendment Agreement" foresees, in particular, a purchase price of EUR 905 mn for the potential acquisition of a 24.98% interest in the Achimov 4A/5A phase development in the Urengoy gas and condensate field by OMV.

The amended "Basic Sale Agreement" also contains the key principles of, and the way forward with respect to, the transaction. The execution and implementation of the transaction itself is, amongst others, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board of OMV and an agreement with Gazprom on the final transaction documents as well as regulatory approvals at a later stage. The signing of the final transaction documents is expected to take place until the end of the year 2019.

The acquisition would grant OMV access to the Achimov 4A/5A reservoir in the Urengoy field located in Western Siberia, Russia. The Urengoy field is Russia's largest gas and condensate field and one of the biggest gas fields in the world. It is located in Western Siberia and extends over 12,000 km2. The acquisition would add approximately 600 mn barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") to OMV's reserves representing OMV's share of production in Achimov 4A/5A until the end of the year 2044. The operator expects production to start up at the end of 2020 and to reach a plateau of more than 80,000 boe/day (OMV's share of production) in 2026. OMV's share of total investments is expected to amount to approximately EUR 950 mn until the end of the year 2044, including approximately EUR 75 mn compensation for past cost incurred in the years 2017 and 2018.

