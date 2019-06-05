EANS-News: Strabag PFS buys Porreal in Poland and the Czech Republic

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.

Company Information

Vienna - STRABAG PFS Austria is further strengthening its geographical presence. Today, Wednesday, the company signed an agreement to acquire 100 % of the shares of PORREAL Polska sp. z o.o. of Warsaw and PORREAL Cesko s.r.o. of Prague. The acquisitions supplement the company's service portfolio with additional technical expertise and opens up new customer segments. The target companies had previously been owned by the PORR Group, which is withdrawing from the property and facility management business in these regions.

"Following the acquisitions of Caverion Polska and of the property management assets of CORPUS SIREO Real Estate GmbH of Germany within just a few months, we are now taking another step towards consolidating our market position in our core property and facility services business," says Thomas Birtel, CEO of STRABAG SE, the parent company of STRABAG Property and Facility Services, emphasising the strategic importance of this business area. With this acquisition, STRABAG PFS rises to the top five in the market in Poland.

Together, the two companies generate annual revenue of approximately EUR 6 million. At PORREAL in Poland, 83 employees are largely responsible for the technical and infrastructural facility management for office properties in Warsaw. In addition to this new customer segment, the acquisition increases STRABAG PFS's level of vertical integration in the areas of refrigeration and fire protection. For their part, the existing customers of PORREAL will benefit from the integrated facility management services as well as from the expertise of the STRABAG Group in reconstruction, conversion and refurbishment. In the Czech Republic, most of the revenue is generated in Prague with twelve technical specialists.

