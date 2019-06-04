EANS-Tip Announcement: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
AGRANA Annual Financial Report 2018|19
The company AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG is declaring the following financial reports below:
Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 04.06.2019
Publication Location:
https://www.agrana.com/fileadmin/inhalte/agrana_group/annual_reports/2018_19/AGR
ANA_AFR_2018_19_EN_web.pdf
