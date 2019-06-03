EANS-News: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Monika Stoisser-Göhring reappointed at AT&S

Leoben - Monika Stoisser-Göhring reappointed at AT&S

The Supervisory Board of AT&S AG decided today to extend the Management Board mandate of Chief Financial Officer Monika Stoisser-Göhring. The current term of office of Monika Stoisser-Göhring continues until 31 May 2020 and will then be extended by another five years until 31 May 2025.

"In the last two years Monika Stoisser-Göhring, together with her Management Board colleagues, successfully introduced a promising realignment of the Group. From a financial perspective, she laid the foundation for the next strategic growth steps and further investments in innovative technologies by expanding the financing portfolio and with a balance sheet structure that is now very solid again. AT&S is therefore well on track to becoming a sustainably profitable solution provider in the electronics industry. We are delighted that Monika Stoisser-Göhring is available for another term of office in the Management Board," said Supervisory Board Chairman Hannes Androsch.

Monika Stoisser-Göhring is a business economist and acknowledged tax expert. She worked for several international auditing and tax consultancy firms for many years before taking over the Corporate Finance department at AT&S in 2011. Prior to her appointment as CFO in 2017, she was responsible for human resources in her role as Director Human Resources Global.

