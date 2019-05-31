EANS-Adhoc: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / Cartel Court dismisses suit for fine against AGRANA Zucker GmbH
Antitrust proceedings had been pending since 2010; judgement not yet final
Antitrust Issues
Vienna - The suit filed in 2010 by the Austrian Federal Competition Authority under an antitrust case for alleged competition-restricting arrangements with respect to Austria, seeking a fine against AGRANA Zucker GmbH, Vienna, and Südzucker AG, Mannheim, Germany, has been dismissed by the Vienna Cartel Court. The judgement is not yet final.
This announcement is available in German and English at www.agrana.com [http:// www.agrana.com/].
