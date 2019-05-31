EANS-Adhoc: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / Cartel Court dismisses suit for fine against AGRANA Zucker GmbH

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Antitrust proceedings had been pending since 2010; judgement not yet final

Antitrust Issues

31.05.2019

Vienna - The suit filed in 2010 by the Austrian Federal Competition Authority under an antitrust case for alleged competition-restricting arrangements with respect to Austria, seeking a fine against AGRANA Zucker GmbH, Vienna, and Südzucker AG, Mannheim, Germany, has been dismissed by the Vienna Cartel Court. The judgement is not yet final.

This announcement is available in German and English at www.agrana.com [http:// www.agrana.com/].

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

F.-W.-Raiffeisen-Platz 1

A-1020 Wien

phone: +43-1-21137-0

FAX: +43-1-21137-12926

mail: info.ab @ agrana.com

WWW: www.agrana.com

ISIN: AT000AGRANA3

indexes: WBI

stockmarkets: Berlin, Wien, Stuttgart, Frankfurt

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/4/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Mr. Hannes Haider

Investor Relations

Phone: +43-1-211 37-12905

E-mail: hannes.haider @ agrana.com

Mr. Markus Simak

Public Relations

Phone: +43-1-211 37-12084

E-mail: markus.simak @ agrana.com