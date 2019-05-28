Alle
EANS-Tip Announcement: Semperit AG Holding / Quarterly report according to art. 126 Stock Exchange Act

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

The company Semperit AG Holding is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Quarterly report according to art. 126 Stock Exchange Act English:
Publication Date: 28.05.2019
Publication Location:
https://www.semperitgroup.com/investor-relations/2019_Q1_Semperit_EN.pdf

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Semperit AG Holding
Modecenterstrasse 22
A-1030 Wien
phone: +43 1 79 777-213
FAX: +43 1 79 777-602
mail: agnes.springer@semperitgroup.com
WWW: www.semperitgroup.com
ISIN: AT0000785555
indexes: ATX PRIME, ATX GP, WBI
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | EAE0002

