EU – UN 40 years TOGETHER in Vienna – Multilateralism at work

Showcasing examples of successful EU – UN cooperation on 29 May 2019 at Haus der Europäischen Union in Vienna

Wien (OTS) - Vienna: The Delegation of the European Union to the International Organisations in Vienna is celebrating its 40th anniversary. The EU-Delegation was established as soon as the United Nations opened their Vienna headquarters in 1979. Ever since, the EU’s local diplomatic representation has fostered a close cooperation between the two international organisations which has led to a number of remarkable results.

Ambassador Didier Lenoir, Head of the EU-Delegation to the international Organisations in Vienna, said on the anniversary: "The European Union's commitment to effective rules-based multilateralism, with the United Nations at its core, is a central element of the EU's external policy. This commitment is confirmed every single day through our strong collaboration with all Vienna- based Organisations of the UN family since 40 years."

Jörg Wojahn, Representative of the European Commission in Austria, added: “Europeans don’t live on an island. Most of our policies inside the EU also have an external dimension. In order to harness globalisation for the benefit of everyone, the United Nations is a key partner”.

EU-UN showcasing successful cooperation

On this 40th anniversary of collaboration in Vienna, the EU Delegation and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) will hold an event presenting good examples of their cooperation at the Haus der EU in Vienna. Those examples include a video showing how the Global Maritime Crime Programme (GMCP) and EU Copernicus work together for strengthening maritime domain awareness. Mr. Jean-Luc Lemahieu, Director of the Division for Policy Analysis and Public Affairs at UNODC, will present the PLEAD Programme for Legal Empowerment and Aid Delivery in Kenya, the Maritime Crime Programme and the Cocaine Route Programme. The Permanent Representatives of Nigeria, HE Ms Vivian Nwunaku Rose Okeke and the Permanent Representatives of Mexico to the UN in Vienna,HE Ms Alicia Buenrostro Massieu, will make remarks on the Cocaine Route Programme.

More information on the event is available here: https://europa.eu/!rR33tf

Registration is open until 27 May 2019 under this link: http://bit.ly/30GIEwS

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Vertretung der EU-Kommission in Österreich

Heinz-Rudolf Miko

Pressesprecher

++43 6767 90 80 45

Heinz-Rudolf.Miko @ ec.europa.eu