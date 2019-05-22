NAVAX Contact Data Verifier: Now Available on Microsoft AppSource

Vienna (OTS) - NAVAX, an independent IT system company, today announced the availability of NAVAX Contact Data Verifier (NCDV) on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions.

The correction and review features of the NCDV make it easier and faster to enter records into Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. Thereby the personal and company-related data can be easily checked for accuracy, and although many employees use different ways to enter important data, the entered data is checked at runtime. In addition, there is cost transparency: You pay as much as you consume.

The NCDV improves the data quality of the debtors, vendors, contacts, and employees and gives the essential capabilities to validate, correct, and enrich personal data and company information right in Dynamics 365 Business Central. This includes postal addresses, names and gender, email addresses, phone numbers, company information, financial services, and conversion of ISO country codes.

In addition, the NCDV is easy to handle and adheres to the highest privacy standards. The data transfer is encrypted and the queries are not saved.

“ There are only a few steps to your contact data verification. Let us lead you to your solution to check, correct and enrich personal and company-related data in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. The process works worldwide in real time, with transparent costs and is absolute user-friendly,” said Christoph Hammer, Member of the Executive Board - Division Manager Sales, Product Management, Marketing for NAVAX Group.

“ Through Microsoft AppSource, customers around the world can easily find tailored line-of-business partner solutions that work with the products they already use ,” said Kirsten Edmondson Wolfe, Senior Director, AppSource Product Marketing, Microsoft Corp. “We’re happy to welcome the NAVAX solution to the growing AppSource ecosystem.”

About NAVAX:

The NAVAX Group is an independent IT system company that optimizes business processes and introduces business software solutions for national and international companies. NAVAX operates companies in Germany and Austria. Customers with more than 790 projects in more than 100 countries worldwide work with NAVAX enterprise solutions in the areas of ERP, CRM, business intelligence and planning, collaboration and mobility, and cloud services.

The company is one of the biggest Microsoft partners in Austria and produces its own software for financial service providers and leasing companies.

Learn more at www.navax.com

NAVAX Group

Wolfgang Wolf

+43 664 800 30 312

w.wolf @ navax.com