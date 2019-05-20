EANS-General Meeting: UNIQA Insurance Group AG / Resolutions of the General Meeting
20.05.2019
DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT
The 20th Annual General Meeting of UNIQA Insurance Group AG (FN 92933 t, Commercial Court of Vienna) held on May 20, 2019 approved a dividend of 53 cents per dividend entitled share for the financial year 2018.
Payment of dividends less 27,5% withholding tax, will be made on June 3, 2019 through credit by the custodial bank, Raiffeisen Centro Bank AG.
Shares of UNIQA Insurance Group AG (ISIN AT0000821103) are traded ex-dividend 2018 on the Viennese Stock Exchange from May 29, 2019. Record Date on May 31, 2019.
Management Board
Vienna, in May 2019
