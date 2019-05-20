Alle
EANS-DD: Österreichische Post AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: DI Dr. Georg Pölzl (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: Chief executive officer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Österreichische Post AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900MVUWACNUTK8467

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000APOST4
description of the financial instrument: Share
type: acquisition
date: 17.05.2019; UTC+02:00
market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO
currency: Euro

price volume
32,04621374 4688

total volume: 4688
total price: 150232,65
average price: 32,04621374

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

end of announcement euro adhoc

Attachments with Announcement:
----------------------------------------------
http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/2126/4/10308754/1/20190517_Directors_Dealings_Poelzl.pdf

issuer: Österreichische Post AG
Rochusplatz 1
A-1030 Wien
phone: +43 (0)57767-0
FAX:
mail: investor@post.at
WWW: www.post.at
ISIN: AT0000APOST4
indexes: ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2209/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Austrian Post
Harald Hagenauer
Head of Investor Relations, Group Auditing & Compliance
Tel.: +43 (0) 57767-30400
harald.hagenauer@post.at

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | EAE0001

