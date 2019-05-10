Booking.com Announces the Award Recipients of its 2019 Accelerator Program for Startups in Sustainable Tourism

Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) - Today leading digital travel platform Booking.com announced the sustainable tourism startups receiving scaling grants as part of its 2019 Booking Booster accelerator program. Now in its third year, the three-week accelerator program consists of a series of lectures, hands-on workshops and coaching sessions led entirely by Booking.com employees and experts. The program culminates in a final pitch to receive a scaling grant of up to EUR500k from Booking.com's EUR2 million fund in order to help support the next stage of the startups' projected growth.

Okra Solar from Australia and IMPULSE Travel from Colombia are both awarded this year's highest grants of EUR400k from Booking.com's EUR2 million fund

The 10 teams of finalists pitched their scaling plans to a live audience and a panel of expert judges in Amsterdam, with Okra Solar and IMPULSE Travel being awarded this year's highest grants of EUR400,000 for their proposed plans. With Okra's innovative solar grid technology, they plan to transform the energy market and provide affordable energy access for the more than one billion people currently living off-grid. IMPULSE Travel is a regenerative tourism platform for in-destination experiences, offering more than 200 tours and activities in seven locations in Colombia.

Visit Booking.com's global media room for the full release.

