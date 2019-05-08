EANS-News: Semperit AG Holding / Peter Edelmann is new Chairman of Semperit Supervisory Board
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Company Information
Vienna, Austria - Peter Edelmann, Birgit Noggler and Patrick Prügger were newly elected to the Supervisory Board at the 130th Annual General Meeting of Semperit AG Holding.
Resolutions were also taken on all other items on the agenda in accordance with the present draft resolutions.
At the constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board, which took place following the Annual General Meeting, Peter Edelmann was elected as the successor of Christoph Kollatz as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Stefan Fida remains Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Birgit Noggler takes over the chairmanship of the Audit Committee of Semperit AG Holding.
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Semperit AG Holding
Modecenterstrasse 22
A-1030 Wien
phone: +43 1 79 777-210
FAX: +43 1 79 777-602
mail: stefan.marin@semperitgroup.com
WWW: www.semperitgroup.com
ISIN: AT0000785555
indexes: WBI, ATX GP, ATX PRIME
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2918/aom
Rückfragen & Kontakt:
Monika Riedel
Director Group Communications & Sustainability
+43 676 8715 8620
monika.riedel@semperitgroup.com
Stefan Marin
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +43 676 8715 8210
stefan.marin@semperitgroup.com