EANS-News: Semperit AG Holding / Peter Edelmann is new Chairman of Semperit Supervisory Board

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Company Information

Vienna, Austria - Peter Edelmann, Birgit Noggler and Patrick Prügger were newly elected to the Supervisory Board at the 130th Annual General Meeting of Semperit AG Holding.

Resolutions were also taken on all other items on the agenda in accordance with the present draft resolutions.

At the constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board, which took place following the Annual General Meeting, Peter Edelmann was elected as the successor of Christoph Kollatz as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Stefan Fida remains Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Birgit Noggler takes over the chairmanship of the Audit Committee of Semperit AG Holding.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Semperit AG Holding

Modecenterstrasse 22

A-1030 Wien

phone: +43 1 79 777-210

FAX: +43 1 79 777-602

mail: stefan.marin @ semperitgroup.com

WWW: www.semperitgroup.com

ISIN: AT0000785555

indexes: WBI, ATX GP, ATX PRIME

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2918/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Monika Riedel

Director Group Communications & Sustainability

+43 676 8715 8620

monika.riedel@semperitgroup.com

Stefan Marin

Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: +43 676 8715 8210

stefan.marin@semperitgroup.com

www.semperitgroup.com