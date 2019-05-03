EANS-General Meeting: Flughafen Wien AG / Resolutions of the General Meeting

General meeting information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

03.05.2019

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

Schwechat, FN 42984m

ISIN AT00000VIE62

Publication of the resolution passed

by the Annual General Meeting on May 3, 2019

on the authorisation granted to the Management Board to acquire and sell the Company's own (treasury) shares pursuant to Section 65 Para. 1 (8) as well as Para. 1a and 1b Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG) in conjunction with Section 119 Para. 9 Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG) and Section 2 Austrian Publication Regulation (VeröffentlichungsV)

The 31st Annual General Meeting of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, Schwechat held on May 3, 2019 adopted the following resolution on item 7 on the agenda:

"Pursuant to Section 65 Para. 1 (8) as well as Para. 1a and 1b, Austrian Stock Corporation Act, the Management Board was authorised for a period of 30 months starting with the date the resolution was passed to buy back or sell own (treasury) shares to the maximum amount of 10% of the Company's share capital, also in the case of making repeated use of the 10% threshold. The Management Board was authorised to purchase or dispose of these shares either via the stock exchange or via a public offer. The equivalent value per ordinary bearer share must not fall below the level of EUR 30.00 per share nor exceed the level of EUR 45.00 per share."

The Management Board

Vienna, May 3, 2019

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Flughafen Wien AG

Postfach 1

A-1300 Wien-Flughafen

phone: +43 1 7007 - 23126

FAX: +43 1 7007 - 23806

mail: investor-relations @ viennaairport.com

WWW: http://viennaairport.com/unternehmen/investor_relations ISIN: AT00000VIE62

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/1439/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Flughafen Wien AG

Investor Relations

+43 1 7007-23126

investor-relations@viennaairport.com