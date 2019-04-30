Alle
EANS-DD: Telekom Austria AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Alejandro Douglass Plater (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: board member

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Telekom Austria AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900KCNFQU5OJH7L33

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000720008
description of the financial instrument: Share
type: disposition
date: 30.04.2019; UTC+02:00
market: Vienna
currency: Euro

price volume
6,68 3000

total volume: 3000
total price: 20040
average price: 6,68

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Telekom Austria AG
Lassallestrasse 9
A-1020 Wien
phone: 004350664 47500
FAX:
mail: investor.relations@a1.group
WWW: www.a1.group
ISIN: AT0000720008
indexes: ATX, WBI
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Susanne Aglas-Reindl
Head of Investor Relations
A1 Telekom Austria Group
Tel: +43 (0) 50 664 39420
Email: susanne.reindl@a1.group

