EANS-DD: Telekom Austria AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Alejandro Douglass Plater (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: board member

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Telekom Austria AG

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900KCNFQU5OJH7L33

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000720008

description of the financial instrument: Share

type: disposition

date: 30.04.2019; UTC+02:00

market: Vienna

currency: Euro

price volume

6,68 3000

total volume: 3000

total price: 20040

average price: 6,68

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

