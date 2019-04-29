EANS-News: Telekom Austria AG - Results for the 1st Quarter 2019

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Quarterly Report

Vienna -

Dear Sir or Madam,

Today, A1 Telekom Austria Group (VSE: TKA, OTC US: TKAGY) announces its results for the first quarter, ending March 31, 2019.

The documents with Q1 results are available here:

https://newsroom.a1.group/News.aspx?l=english [https://newsroom.a1.group/

News.aspx?l=english]

Further information can be found here:

https://www.a1.group/en/investor-relations [https://www.a1.group/en/investor-relations]

Kind regards,

A1 Telekom Austria Group Investor Relations

Disclaimer for forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are usually accompanied by words such as "believe", "intend", "anticipate", "plan", "expect" and similar expressions. Actual events may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Neither A1 Telekom Austria Group nor any other person accepts any liability for any such forward-looking statements. A1 Telekom Austria Group will not update these forward-looking statements, whether due to changed factual circumstances, changes in assumptions or expectations. This report does not constitute a recommendation or invitation to purchase or sell securities of A1 Telekom Austria Group.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Telekom Austria AG

Lassallestrasse 9

A-1020 Wien

phone: 004350664 47500

FAX:

mail: investor.relations @ a1.group

WWW: www.a1.group

ISIN: AT0000720008

indexes: ATX, WBI

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2161/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Susanne Aglas-Reindl

Head of Investor Relations

A1 Telekom Austria Group

Tel: +43 (0) 50 664 39420

Email: susanne.reindl @ a1.group