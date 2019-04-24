EANS-Adhoc: European Lithium Limited / Issue of Shares
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
No Keyword
23.04.2019
West Leederville - European Lithium Limited (ASX:EUR, FRA:PF8, VSE:ELI, NEX:
EUR) (the Company) advises that 3,378,545 fully paid shares (Shares) have been issued.
A completed Appendix 3B has been lodged together with this announcement.
Notice Under Section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001
In respect of the Shares, the Company gives notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Act) of the following:
1. The Shares were issued without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Act; 2. As at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:
(a) the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; and (b) section 674 of the Act; and
3. As at the date of this notice, there is no information to be disclosed which is excluded information (as defined in section 708A(7) of the Act) that is reasonable for investors and their professional advisers to expect to find in a disclosure document.
end of announcement euro adhoc
Attachments with Announcement:
----------------------------------------------
http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/10207074/0/10294639/1/190424_Issue_of_Ordinary_Shares__-_Appendix_03B__Magna_Conversion_.pdf
issuer: European Lithium Limited
32 Harrogate Street
A-WA6007 West Leederville
phone:
FAX:
mail: katharina.loeckinger@europeanlithium.com
WWW: www.europeanlithium.com
ISIN: AU000000EUR7
indexes:
stockmarkets: Frankfurt, Wien
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/31529/aom