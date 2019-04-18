EANS-News: Lenzing AG / Lenzing Group Sustainability Report 2018 launched

Lenzing - For the Lenzing Group, sustainability is a core value, key business driver and stimulus for innovation. In its new Sustainability Report, which will be sent from Earth Day, April 22, readers will learn about the wide range of activities the company is engaged in pursuing its mission of greening up the value chain. The Report is entitled "Partner for Change", a concept that also inspires the latest TENCEL(TM) campaign on occasion of Earth Month, launched on April 1, 2019 and continuing until April 30, 2019.

"The Lenzing Group is a champion in partnering with the partners along the value chain. Therefore consumers can be certain of one thing: The purchase of a product with fibers from Lenzing, such as LENZING(TM) ECOVERO(TM) and TENCEL(TM) lyocell fibers, will also translate into a positive contribution to a better world. This is Lenzing's major contribution to greening up the value chain", says Stefan Doboczky, Chief Executive Officer of the Lenzing Group.

Putting the Sustainable Development Goals into practice

Climate change permeated much of the conversation on sustainable development at the World Economic Forum in Davos 2019. As a member of the World Economic Forum's Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders, Lenzing Group CEO Doboczky signed the WEF's open letter to world government leaders urging greater collaboration to accelerate outcomes in the race against climate change. The company has also signed the UN Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action, committing to a reduction in aggregate greenhouse gas emissions of 30 percent, compared to 2017. Businesses are encouraged to play their part in realizing the SDGs by incorporating the goals into their business model.

"The Lenzing Group sees its pioneering role in the textile and nonwovens industries as an opportunity to contribute to the achievement of sustainable development goals", says Robert van de Kerkhof, Chief Commercial Officer. The "Naturally positive" sustainability strategy supports in particular SDGs 7, 9, 12, 13, 15, and 17. Led by the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Lenzing continues its efforts by investing more than EUR 100 mn in sustainable production technology by 2022.

Partnering with US brands in Earth Day campaign to plant trees

Sustainability is an increasingly important element of Lenzing's brand promise. The current TENCEL(TM) Earth Month Campaign "From Trees, For Trees" is a brand collaboration supporting the replanting of trees in the California forests recently devastated by last year's wildfires that burned over c of forest. From April 1 to April 30, 2019, TENCEL(TM) brand invites the public to get involved in helping them donate trees by liking and sharing Earth Month related posts on their branded Instagram channel as well as their retail partner's Instagram channels (https://www.tencel.com/earth-day [https://www.tencel.com/earth-day]).

