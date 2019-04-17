EANS-News: Lenzing AG / Lenzing's Annual General Meeting resolves an unchanged dividend and special dividend

Lenzing - This year's Annual General Meeting of Lenzing AG resolved today, Thursday, April 17, 2019, to distribute a dividend of EUR 3.00 per share as well as a special dividend totaling EUR 2.00 per share. On balance, the dividend will amount to EUR 5.00 per no-par value share for the 2018 financial year (compared to EUR 5.00 per share in the previous year). The dividend payment is scheduled to take place on April 25, 2019, whereas ex-dividend day is on April 23, 2019.

The Annual General Meeting also adopted a resolution discharging the members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board for the 2018 financial year, and also resolved upon the remuneration to be paid to the Supervisory Board members for the 2018 and 2019 financial years. KPMG Austria GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungs- u. Steuerberatungsgesellschaft was appointed to serve as the auditor of the annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2019 financial year.

Effective at the end of this Annual General Meeting, Hanno Bästlein, the previous Chairman of the Supervisory Board, as well as Christoph Kollatz have retired from the Supervisory Board at their own request. "We would like to thank Hanno Bästlein and Christoph Kollatz for their dedicated work on the Supervisory Board of Lenzing AG. Thanks to their expertise, they made a major contribution to important strategic decisions in the company. During his four years as Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Hanno Bästlein decisively supported the strategy of the Lenzing Group and thus contributed to the enhanced resilience of the company based on the expansion with specialty fibers", says Stefan Doboczky, Chief Executive Officer of Lenzing AG.

The Annual General Meeting elected Christian Bruch, member of the Executive Board of Linde AG since 2015 and member of the Management Committee of Linde plc since 2019, to serve on the Supervisory Board until the Annual General Meeting resolving upon the 2022 financial year. It also elected the Viennese lawyer Stefan Fida to the Supervisory Board for the first time. His term of office will extend until the Annual General Meeting resolving upon the 2020 financial year. In addition, the Supervisory Board mandate of Felix Fremerey was extended for a further term of office ending at the Annual General Meeting resolving upon the 2021 financial year, and the Supervisory Board mandate of Helmut Bernkopf was also extended until the Annual General Meeting resolving upon the 2022 financial year.

Accordingly, the Supervisory Board of Lenzing AG now consists of the following shareholder representatives: Peter Edelmann, Veit Sorger, Astrid Skala-Kuhmann, Franz Gasselsberger, Patrick Prügger, Helmut Bernkopf, Felix Fremerey, Christian Bruch and Stefan Fida. In turn, Herbert Brauneis, Daniela Födinger, Helmut Kirchmair, Georg Liftinger and Johann Schernberger were appointed to serve on the Supervisory Board by the Works Council.

The subsequent constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board elected Peter Edelmann to serve as Chairman of the Supervisory Board, whereas Veit Sorger was elected to the position of Deputy Chairman.

