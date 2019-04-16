EANS-General Meeting: Flughafen Wien AG / Invitation to the General Meeting according to art. 107 para. 3 Companies Act

16.04.2019

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

Schwechat, FN 42984 m

ISIN AT00000VIE62

Addition to the agenda

at the 31st Annual General Meeting of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11 a.m.

The invitation to the upcoming 31st Annual General Meeting of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11 a.m., to be held at the address 1300 Vienna Airport, Office Park 3, Towerstraße (Object 682), with the entrance being next to the NH Hotel, was published on April 4, 2019.

A shareholder request was received on April 12, 2019 pursuant to Section 109 Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG). It was submitted by Airports Group Europe S.á.r.l., 1-3, Boulevard de la Foire, L-1528 Luxembourg, which has held 33,432,000 individual shares in the Company for more than three months and thus has a total shareholding in the Company which exceeds five percent of the share capital. For this reason, the agenda published on April 4, 2019 in the Official Gazette of the City in Vienna contained in the Wiener Zeitung newspaper and also on the Website of the Company at www.viennaairport.com [http:// www.viennaairport.com/] to the above-mentioned Annual General Meeting of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft will be supplemented by one additional agenda item which reads as follows:

7. Authorisation for the Management Board to acquire and sell own (treasury) shares

Additional documents for the Annual General Meeting

The following documents pursuant to Section 108 Para. 3 and 4 AktG in connection with Section 109 Para. 2 AktG are available online at www.viennaairport.com effective immediately:

Shareholder request pursuant to Section 109 AktG submitted by the shareholder Airports Group Europe S.á.r.l. including a proposed resolution and a statement of the reasons for this shareholder request,

The entire agenda taking account of this addition, and

The form to grant proxy authorisation to an independent shareholder representative including the additional proposed item on the agenda.

Schwechat, April 2019

The Management Board

