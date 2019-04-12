EANS-Voting Rights: AMAG Austria Metall AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

1. Issuer: AMAG Austria Metall AG

2. Reason for the notification: Other

3. Person subject to notification obligation

Acting in concert (Sec. 133 No. 7 BörseG 2018)

_____________________________________________________________________________ |___First_name____|_____Name/Surname_____|________City_________|___Country____| |_________________|B&C_Privatstiftung____|Vienna_______________|Austria_______| | |Raiffeisenbankengruppe|Linz |Austria | |_________________|OÖ_Verbund_eGen_______|_____________________|______________| |Franz____________|Rauch_________________|_____________________|______________| |Christine________|Delacher-Rauch________|_____________________|______________| |Jürgen___________|Rauch_________________|_____________________|______________|

4. Name of shareholder(s): B&C AMAG Holding GmbH, B&C Kratos Holding GmbH, RLB OÖ Alu Invest GmbH, Esola Beteiligungsverwaltungs GmbH

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 10.4.2019

6. Total positions

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of| | |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer | |_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | | | | | | the date on | 73,33 % | 0,00 % | 73,33 % | 35 264 000 | |which threshold| | | | | | was crossed / | | | | | |____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | 73,43 % | | | | | notification | | | | | |(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________ |A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________| | |____Number_of_voting_rights_____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______| | | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | | ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG | |____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______| |AT00000AMAG3|_______________|______25,858,540|_______________|_________73.33_%| |_SUBTOTAL_A_|________________|__25,858,540___|________________|____73.33_%____|

______________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG | |2018__________________________________________________________________________| | | | |Number of voting | | | | | | rights that may | | | Type of | | | be | % of voting | | instrument |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the | rights | | | | | instrument is | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|____exercised____|______________| |_____________|_______________|_______________|_________________|______________| |_____________|_______________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|_________________|______________|

_____________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG | |2018_________________________________________________________________________| | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Physical / | Number of |% of voting | |instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights | |___________|____________|___________|_Settlement__|_____________|____________| |___________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|____________| |___________|____________|___________|SUBTOTAL_B.2_|_____________|____________|

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

___________________________________________________________________________ | | | | |Financial/ | | | | | Directly | Shares | other | | | No. | Name |controlled| held |instruments| Total of | | | | by No. |directly | held | both (%) | | | | | (%) | directly | | |______|_______________________|__________|__________|____(%)____|__________| |__1___|B&C_Privatstiftung_____|__________|__________|___________|__________| | 2 |B&C Holding Österreich | 1 | | | | |______|GmbH___________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | 3 |B&C Industrieholding | 2 | | | | |______|GmbH___________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| |__4___|B&C_AMAG_Holding_GmbH__|____3_____|___50,00_%|___________|___50,00_%| |__5___|B&C_Holding_GmbH_______|____3_____|__________|___________|__________| | |B&C | | | | | | 6 |Beteiligungsmanagement | 5 | | | | |______|GmbH___________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| |__7___|Austrowaren_HandelsgmbH|____6_____|__________|___________|__________| |__8___|B&C_Kratos_Holding_GmbH|____7_____|____2,71_%|___________|____2,71_%| | 9 |Raiffeisenbankengruppe | | | | | |______|OÖ_Verbund_eGen________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | |Raiffeisenlandesbank | | | | | | 10 |Oberösterreich | 9 | | | | |______|Aktiengesellschaft_____|__________|__________|___________|__________| |__11__|Invest_Holding_GmbH____|____10____|__________|___________|__________| |__12__|RLB_OÖ_Alu_Invest_GmbH_|____11____|___16,50_%|___________|___16,50_%| |__13__|Franz_Rauch____________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | 14 |Christine Delacher- | | | | | |______|Rauch__________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| |__15__|Jürgen_Rauch___________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | |Esola | | | | | | 16 |Beteiligungsverwaltungs| 13,14,15 | 4,12 %| | 4,12 %| |______|GmbH___________________|__________|__________|___________|__________|

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Other comments (convenience translation into English from German original):

Pursuant to Section 133 Z 4 BörseG 2018, a total of 18,588,631 voting rights (corresponding to around 52.71% of the share capital and of the voting rights) in AMAG Austria Metall AG are attributable to B&C Privatstiftung through its indirect subsidiaries B&C AMAG Holding GmbH and B&C Kratos Holding GmbH.

Furthermore, on the basis of agreements between B&C Industrieholding GmbH and Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich Aktiengesellschaft and Esola Beteiligungsverwaltungs GmbH respectively, 7,269,909 voting rights (corresponding to approximately 20.62% of the share capital and of the voting rights) in the issuer are attributable to B&C Privatstiftung pursuant to Section 133 Z 1 and Z 7 BörseG 2018. In this context, it is reported that Esola Beteiligungsverwaltungs GmbH is jointly controlled by Franz Rauch, Christine Delacher-Rauch and Jürgen Rauch.

The investment agreement concluded between Oberbank AG and B&C Industrieholding GmbH was terminated at the end of the issuer's Shareholders' General Meeting on April 10, 2019. Due to the termination of this participation agreement, the 35,264 voting rights in the issuer indirectly held by Oberbank AG (corresponding to approximately 0.10% of the share capital and voting rights) are no longer attributable to B&C Privatstiftung.

As a consequence, and pursuant to Section 133 BörseG 2018, a total of 25,858,540 voting rights (corresponding to around 73.33% of the share capital and voting rights) in AMAG Austria Metall AG are attributable to B&C Privatstiftung.

