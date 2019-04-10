The Start-up Nation to Host the World's Prime Water Event 'WATEC Israel 2019' Focused on Water Stewardship and Innovation

Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - The 8th biennial WATEC international event will be held this year, from the 18 until the 21 November 2019, at the Peres Center for Innovation and the David InterContinental Hotel in Tel Aviv, with hundreds of exhibitors and thousands of visitors from all parts of the world. According to experts, the world is on the brink of a global water crisis, which can only be prevented through advance preparation. Therefore, the upcoming WATEC conference will not only address the latest water innovations, but will also look forward at the future of water around the world and how the impending crisis can be managed.

The only place in the industry to discuss and view future water solutions for around the world

WATEC Israel 2019 - take a sip from where water breakthroughs happen!

Israel's reputation as the startup nation is already well-established as a global leader in a range of water usage and technology, such as desalination, monitoring and irrigation. This year the emphasis will be on True water technology development and execution (Digital Water; Water Urbanization; Innovation as a Policy and Innovative Policy Making; Women and Water Industry; Multi-Disciplinary Collaborations; Water Pricing; Water Ownership; The war over water from different sectors, Water Security and much more.

Furthermore, WATEC is introducing a first-of-a-kind interactive display area, to showcase the latest developments and technologies: Digital Water; Solutions 360? and Mainstream.

Watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R4aAfsS162M&feature=youtu.be

Oren Blonder, chief commercial officer at Dorot Control Valves Water Systems, and Ari Goldfarb, CEO at Kando Environment Services, the co-chairpersons of WATEC, commented, "WATEC 2019 will mark an exciting departure from previous conventions. We are joining forces with the Israeli Ministry of Economy and Israel Export Institute to bring you Water Week - four days of international and local focus on water management, with WATEC 2019 featuring proudly as the flagship event. Sessions will incorporate workshops, roundtables and panel discussions with much interaction from all participants. The only conference that truly addresses the future of water and the water industry worldwide and does not simply exhibit pipes and other equipment, regardless of how large and lovely they may be."

This year, Cleanvest, an Investor Summit will be held on the 18th November, which will bring together investors, entrepreneurs, technology providers, users, consumers and integrators, while uniting all with the goal to create a new eco-system through unique roundtable discussions, workshops and brain-storming sessions where water transformation occurs every single day in the water field. This Investor Summit will provide a unique platform to leverage these opportunities to accelerate water technologies for providing fresh water to future generations.

During the Event, participants will be given a real and hands on experience of the Israeli solutions deployed on sites with customized tours.

Access to safe water has a tremendous impact on the world. According to studies it's the 5th global risk facing the world today. In the last century, water consumption was increased by 600%. By 2050 water demand will grow by a further 55% leaving 40% of the global population in "water stressed areas"*.

WATEC 2019 will do its part in creating the community needed to face the challenges ahead of the world population.

