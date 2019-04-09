KfW Board of Supervisory Directors extends contract of KfW Executive Board Member Dr Stefan Peiß

Frankfurt am Main (ots) - The KfW Board of Supervisory Directors has appointed Dr Stefan Peiß as a Member of the Executive Board of KfW for five more years until 31 December 2024. The Chair of the KfW Board of Supervisory Directors Mr Olaf Scholz, Federal Minister of Finance, and the Deputy Chair Mr Peter Altmaier, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy, issued this statement following the meeting of the KfW Board of Supervisory Directors on 8 April 2019.

Dr Stefan Peiß (49) holds a doctorate in business administration and was first appointed to the KfW Group Executive Board on 1 January 2016. As Chief Risk Officer (CRO), he will continue to bear responsibility for credit risk management, risk controlling and for all tasks relating to compliance.

In recent years, Dr Stefan Peiß successfully handled the implementation of regulatory obligations. KfW's forward-facing and risk-oriented outlook will continue to be a focus of his work in the years ahead.

His curricula vitae and press photos can be found on the KfW website at www.kfw.de/vorstand.

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

KfW, Palmengartenstr. 5 - 9, 60325 Frankfurt

Kommunikation (KOM), Dr. Michael Helbig

Tel. +49 (0)69 7431 4400, Fax: +49 (0)69 7431 3266,

E-Mail: presse @ kfw.de, Internet: www.kfw.de