Euro Media Group and SDNsquare Announce Long Term Partnership

Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Euro Media Group (EMG) has announced that it has subscribed to a capital increase in the Belgium-based company SDNsquare, giving it a minority position, and will engage in a long-term partnership to develop advanced, future-proof IP production solutions.

SDNsquare provides solutions to solve storage and networking challenges. Its clients, typically in media environments, require networks that are reliable, predictable and easy to manage. In a world that is moving rapidly to IP, SDNsquare's GRID media controller enables the automatic management and configuration of an IP media network, with guaranteed data or media flows.

This partnership supports EMG's ambition to build one of the most future-proof IP-based media production solutions on the market. Through its project "OBjective 2020", EMG aims to change the concept of outside broadcasting by designing an IP based scalable and modular workflow.

Built around small data centers that can be mobile, fixed or hosted, EMG offers a triple-A solution for content production: Anywhere, Anyhow and Any size. Anywhere as the set-up can be deployed wherever in the world it is needed. Anyhow, as it can be used as an OB-truck, as a build-out or for remote production. Any size, as it can be scaled from standard HD productions up to the biggest UHD multi-venue event.

François-Charles Bideaux, co-CEO of EMG, said: "This partnership will enable us to better serve our clients' needs and offer them flexible solutions they have never been able to experience before. SDNsquare's GRID controller software maximizes the capacity of the network and guarantees optimal bandwidth control, enabling EMG to design reliable and cost effective IP production solutions to perfectly meet the requirements of content creators."

Henry Alexander, CEO of SDNsquare, said: "I am excited about EMG subscribing to this capital increase of SDNsquare and about the partnership. This provides a strong basis to build on the momentum SDNsquare has gained with our solutions at EMG. This partnership will allow us to further develop our products and benefit from working with a knowledgeable partner in EMG to meet the demands of the industry."

About Euro Media Group:

Euro Media Group is a leading provider of broadcasting and audio-visual services within the European market. The Group combines unique know-how and world-renowned expertise to master the entire value chain from image creation to distribution. New-media driven, Euro Media Group is a valued partner for major international events, including sports (Tour de France, Ryder Cup, FIFA World Cup, UEFA European Championships and Formula One, ...), live shows (Eurovision, MTV Awards, BRIT Awards

and Royal Events ...) and entertainment-based shows (The Voice, Masterchef, the X-Factor...). Euro Media Group has a diverse range of studios and one of the largest fleet of mobile trucks in Europe.

www.euromediagroup.com

About SDNsquare:

Founded by Lieven Vermaele and Luc Andries, SDNsquare was launched with the combined expertise of the VRT (the public service media organization in Flanders), iMinds - IMEC (research institute for innovation in ICT) and the University of Ghent. SDNsquare's experts and scientists combine decades of experience in both IP and SAN network technology, storage systems, media applications and integration.

GRID is SDNsquare's patented network control solution that makes designing and managing IP networks for media affordable and easy. GRID demonstrated its capabilities to a live and worldwide audience as one of the underlying technologies that delivered the biggest winter sports event of 2018.

www.sdnsquare.com

