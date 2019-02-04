EANS-News: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / BIOFACH 2019 in Nuremberg: Discover AGRANA with all your senses

Vienna - The Austrian fruit, starch and sugar company AGRANA has been presenting its diverse product range at the BIOFACH event (13 - 16 February 2019), the world's leading trade fair for organic foods, in Nuremberg, Germany for more than ten years (Hall 1, Stand 1-565). AGRANA's organic product portfolio ranges from fruit preparations for the dairy, bakery and ice cream industries to fruit juice concentrates, customised products, infant formulae and top quality sugar products. The quality of all of these products is subject to a strict system of controls extending from crop farming to the finished product. In its three business segments, AGRANA supplies both local producers and large international players in the food processing industry.

"The global trend towards organic products continues unabated. Austria is the world leader in terms of the share of organic farming. As a pioneer of top-quality organic food ingredients, we at AGRANA see this as good reason to intensify our efforts to further extend our organic offering," AGRANA CEO, Johann Marihart emphasises.

Discover AGRANA

In order to offer fans of organic food a chance to discover AGRANA's broad product range with all of their senses, a professional chef will this year be preparing traditional dishes, such as Kaiserschmarrn, as well as trendy vegan and gluten-free dishes, in an open kitchen.

About AGRANA

AGRANA adds value to agricultural commodities to produce top quality foodstuffs and numerous industrial upstream products. Around 9,400 personnel working at 60 production facilities worldwide generate consolidated annual revenues of around EUR 2.6 billion. The Group was founded in 1988, is the global leader in fruit preparations and also a major producer of fruit juice concentrates in Europe as well as being a key manufacturer of customised starch products and organic ethanol in its Starch segment. AGRANA is also one of today's leading sugar companies in Central and Eastern Europe.

