EANS-Adhoc: Marinomed Biotech AG sets offer price at 75 Euro per share

Vienna - 29 January 2019. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. PLEASE SEE ALSO THE IMPORTANT LEGAL NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

299,000 new shares (equals to around EUR 22.4 million) placed with investors (incl. 39,000 new shares from the over-allotment/Greenshoe)

Gross proceeds amounts to EUR 19.5 million (excl. over-allotments/Greenshoe)

Marinomed Biotech AG ("Marinomed" or the "company") has set the Offer Price for new shares of the company in connection with its IPO at 75 Euro per share.

In total, 299,000 new bearer shares were placed with investors. These consist of 260,000 shares from the base offer and 39,000 shares due to over-allotments.

Assuming full exercise of the greenshoe option, gross proceeds will amount to EUR 22.4 million. The proceeds from the IPO shall be used primarily to fund the Pivotal Phase III study of Budesolv, Phase II and Phase III studies of Tacrosolv as well as the extension of the Carragelose® OTC platform.

Based on the total number of 1,299,000 shares (assuming a full exercise of the greenshoe option) and the Offer Price of EUR 75 per share, the market capitalization of Marinomed amounts to approximately EUR 97.4 million. The free float is around 31% (thereof around 22% by from new investors in the IPO). In case all convertible bonds are converted to new shares of Marinomed Biotech AG, the free float increases to 39%.

The expected settlement date and first trading day is 1 February 2019. From this date the Marinomed shares are intended to be traded under the symbol "MARI" on the official market (prime market segment) of the Vienna Stock Exchange.

The Marinomed Management Board has committed itself to a lock-up period of 36 months, almost all of the other existing shareholders and the company itself to a lock-up period of 12 months.

The transaction meets the requirements of a qualified public offer in accordance with the terms and conditions of the convertible bonds issued in 2017 that are traded on the Third Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange. Convertible bondholders are thus entitled to convert their bonds into new shares of Marinomed Biotech AG in accordance with the terms and conditions of the convertible bond. The conversion period starts with the settlement day (expected to be 1 February 2019) and will run until 14 February 2019, 16:00 CET. The conversion price is 40.8676 Euro.

In this transaction, Marinomed was supported by Erste Group Bank AG as Sole Global Coordinator and goetzpartners securities Limited as Co-Lead Manager.

About Marinomed Biotech AG

Marinomed Biotech AG is a Vienna based biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of innovative products derived from patent protected technology platforms to treat respiratory and ophthalmic conditions. The Carragelose® platform comprises innovative patent protected products targeting viral infections of the respiratory tract. Carragelose® is used in nasal sprays, throat sprays and lozenges, which are sold in more than 30 countries around the world in collaboration with international partners.The Marinosolv® technology platform increases the efficacy of hardly soluble compounds for the treatment of sensitive tissues such as the eyes and nose. Further information is available at www.marinomed.com [http://www.marinomed.com/].

Disclaimer

This announcement does not constitute an offer to purchase securities or solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States of America, Germany, Austria or other jurisdictions. The shares (the "Shares") of Marinomed Biotech AG (the "Company") may only be sold or offered for sale after prior registration in the United States of America upon or without prior registration by virtue of an exemption from the registration requirement under the provisions of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Company does not intend to fully or partially register any offer of Shares in the United States or to make any public offering of Shares in the United States.

A public offering of securities of the Company in Austria is made solely by, and on the basis of, a prospectus (including the supplements thereto) for securities prepared and published in accordance with the provisions of the Capital Markets Act (Kapitalmarktgesetz), which was approved and published on 16 November 2018. An investment decision regarding publicly offered securities of the Company should only be made on the basis of such a prospectus. The prospectus as well as the supplements thereto are available free of charge at Marinomed Biotech AG, Veterinärplatz 1, A-1210 Vienna, or on the website of Marinomed Biotech AG

(https://www.marinomed.com/offering).

