EANS-Adhoc: Marinomed Biotech AG announces strong investor demand and expected offer price

Vienna - 29 January 2019. Marinomed Biotech AG has already received subscription orders for more than 299,000 new bearer shares (base deal incl. 15% over-allotment /Greenshoe) as part of the current IPO and listing on the Vienna Stock Exchange (the "Offering"). The transaction meets the requirements of a qualified public offer in accordance with the terms and conditions of the convertible bonds issued in 2017 that are traded on the Third Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange. The Offer Price is expected to be EUR 75 per share. No adjustment of the Conversion Price I (as defined in the terms and conditions of the convertible bonds) is therefore expected to be necessary.

The Offer Period will end today at 12.00 CET for retail investors and at 17.00 CET for institutional investors. The expected settlement date and first trading day is 1 February 2019. From this date the Marinomed shares are intended to be traded under the symbol "MARI" on the official market (prime market segment) of the Vienna Stock Exchange.

About Marinomed Biotech AG

Marinomed Biotech AG is a Vienna based biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of innovative products derived from patent protected technology platforms to treat respiratory and ophthalmic conditions. The Carragelose® platform comprises innovative patent protected products targeting viral infections of the respiratory tract. Carragelose® is used in nasal sprays, throat sprays and lozenges, which are sold in more than 30 countries around the world in collaboration with international partners.The Marinosolv® technology platform increases the efficacy of hardly soluble compounds for the treatment of sensitive tissues such as the eyes and nose. Further information is available at www.marinomed.com.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to purchase securities or solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States of America, Germany, Austria or other jurisdictions. The shares (the "Shares") of Marinomed Biotech AG (the "Company") may only be sold or offered for sale after prior registration in the United States of America upon or without prior registration by virtue of an exemption from the registration requirement under the provisions of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Company does not intend to fully or partially register any offer of Shares in the United States or to make any public offering of Shares in the United States.

A public offering of securities of the Company in Austria is made solely by, and on the basis of, a prospectus (including the supplements thereto) for securities prepared and published in accordance with the provisions of the Capital Markets Act (Kapitalmarktgesetz), which was approved and published on 16 November 2018. An investment decision regarding publicly offered securities of the Company should only be made on the basis of such a prospectus. The prospectus as well as the supplements thereto are available free of charge at Marinomed Biotech AG, Veterinärplatz 1, A-1210 Vienna, or on the website of Marinomed Biotech AG

(https://www.marinomed.com/offering).

