Defence IQ Releases Global Military Flight Training Market Report Ahead of 18th Annual Military Flight Training Conference

Ahead of the 18th annual Military Flight Training conference, Defence IQ has released the 2019 Global Military Flight Training Market Report. The report gives a comprehensive outlook into the most significant procurements globally as well as ongoing programmes and requirements for the fixed-wing and rotary-wing markets. Key features of the report include:

The latest news on global military flight training RFPs and bid invitations

Analysis on recent flight training system acquisitions for rotary and fixed wing platforms

A detailed overview of current flight training technology holdings

Insight into Air Force training trends and doctrine

With building pressure to sustain readiness for potential near-peer conflict, and the increasing need to build on capabilities for operating in contested and degraded environments, the report provides a series of global highlights for progression in what is currently a fast-evolving market.

Highlights include the Spanish Air Force's Integrated Flight Training System going to contract in 2020, the Pakistan Air Force's pressing requirement for light attack aircraft and operational conversion trainers, the Royal Australian Force's implementation of Plan Jericho, and the USAF's fielding of the TX trainer.

These programmes and more will be explored in greater depth at Military Flight Training, taking place at the Hurlingham Club in London, 26-28 March 2019. Over 250 air force commanders, senior operators, pilots, programme managers, policy leads and industry leaders, will gather for the world's premier flight training conference.

Download the full 2019 Military Flight Training Global Market Report here.

For more information on Military Flight Training 2019, please visit www.militaryflighttraining.com, or email enquire @ defenceiq.com.

