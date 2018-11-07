EANS-Tip Announcement: voestalpine AG / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

The company voestalpine AG is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

English:

Publication Date: 07.11.2018

Publication Location:

http://www.voestalpine.com/group/static/sites/group/.downloads/en/publications-2

018-19/2018-19-h1-letter-to-shareholders.pdf

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: voestalpine AG

voestalpine-Straße 1

A-4020 Linz

phone: +43 50304/15-9949

FAX: +43 50304/55-5581

mail: IR @ voestalpine.com

WWW: www.voestalpine.com

ISIN: AT0000937503

indexes: ATX, WBI

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2054/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

DI Peter Fleischer

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +43/50304/15-9949

Fax: +43/50304/55-5581

peter.fleischer @ voestalpine.com

http://www.voestalpine.com