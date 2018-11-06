EANS-Adhoc: ams AG / ams announces partial buyback of USD convertible bonds, due 2022, and/or EUR convertible bonds, due 2025

Premstaetten - Premstaetten, Austria (6 November 2018) -

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

06.11.2018

ams AG (SIX: AMS)

("ams"), a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, announces its intention to implement partial buybacks of its USD convertible bonds (due 2022) DE000A19PVM4 and/or EUR convertible bonds (due 2025) DE000A19W2L5 for a market value of up to USD 100 million, equivalent to approx. EUR 88 million, from company funds, depending on market conditions. The buybacks are expected to be carried out in a timely manner after the required regulatory approvals, particularly according to mandatory Swiss Takeover Law rules for public buybacks, have been obtained.

This announcement does not under any circumstances create a buyback obligation on the part of ams and ams reserves the right to refuse any offers without stating reasons.

This announcement includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this announcement, including statements regarding future results of operations and financial position, the business strategy, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. ams AG has based these forward-looking statements largely on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect the financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances described may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based only on data available to ams AG at the time of the issue of this announcement. ams AG does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN, OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES. IN PARTICULAR, THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT BEING ISSUED IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND MUST NOT BE DISTRIBUTED TO UNITED STATES PERSONS OR PUBLICATIONS WITH A GENERAL CIRCULATION IN THE UNITED STATES. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF SECURITIES OF AMS AG OR ANY OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES FOR SALE IN THE UNITED STATES, OR AN INVITATION TO SUBSCRIBE FOR OR PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES OF AMS AG OR ITS SUBSIDIARIES IN THE UNITED STATES. IN ADDITION, THE SECURITIES OF AMS AG AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES HAVE NOT BEEN REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED, SOLD OR DELIVERED WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS ABSENT FROM REGISTRATION UNDER OR AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS.

About ams

ams is a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced sensor solutions. Our mission is to shape the world with sensor solutions by providing a seamless interface between humans and technology.

ams' high-performance sensor solutions drive applications requiring small form factor, low power, highest sensitivity and multi-sensor integration. Products include sensor solutions, sensor ICs, interfaces and related software for consumer, communications, industrial, medical, and automotive markets. With headquarters in Austria, ams employs about 10,000 people globally and serves more than 8,000 customers worldwide. ams is listed on the SIX Swiss stock exchange (ticker symbol: AMS). More information about ams can be found at www.ams.com

