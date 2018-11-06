EANS-News: STRABAG subsidiary ZÜBLIN awarded contract to build school centre in Nuremberg

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Company Information

Nuremberg - Ed. Züblin AG, a subsidiary of publicly listed European construction group STRABAG SE, was awarded the contract to design and build the Bertolt Brecht School (BBS) in Nuremberg after a one-year tender procedure. The contract value amounts to EUR 108 million, with a project schedule from November 2018 to November 2021.

The cooperative school centre consists of a Gymnasium, a Realschule and a Mittelschule. With its sports instruction, the BBS is a "Partner School for Competitive Sports" and was distinguished as an "Elite School for Sports" (German Olympic Sports Federation) and an "Elite School for Football" (German Football Association).

"The school buildings were designed as a nearly zero-energy building with a very high coverage of its own needs through renewable energies," says Thomas Birtel, CEO of STRABAG SE. The energy supply will be largely through district heating and geothermal energy. The latter will be used for both heating and cooling purposes, made possible through downhole heat exchangers at a depth of up to 90 m. The school's electricity needs will be covered by green electricity.

The Bertolt Brecht School will have enough space for about 1,800 students in classes 5 through 12. The monolithic school complex consists of three floors and four building blocks and will be surrounded by green space subdivided into different activity and rest areas. In the eastern portion of the complex, there will be a sports hall. The gross floor area of the school will amount to about 28,000 m², that of the sports hall will be about 10,700 m². The new construction is located at the former Märzfeld of the Party Congress Grounds at Karl-Schönleben-Straße.

end of announcement euro adhoc

Attachments with Announcement:

----------------------------------------------

http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/2246/5/10228258/1/STRABAG_SE_ZÜBLIN_Schulzentrum_Nürnberg_Nov2018_e.pdf

issuer: STRABAG SE

Donau-City-Straße 9

A-1220 Wien

phone: +43 1 22422 -0

FAX: +43 1 22422 - 1177

mail: investor.relations @ strabag.com

WWW: www.strabag.com

ISIN: AT000000STR1, AT0000A05HY9

indexes: ATX, WBI, SATX

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/4106/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

STRABAG SE

Diana Neumüller-Klein

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Tel: +43 1 22422-1116

diana.klein@strabag.com