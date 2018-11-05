EANS-Adhoc: Marinomed Biotech AG / Marinomed intends to conduct an IPO on the Vienna Stock Exchange

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Capital Measures

05.11.2018

Vienna - November 5, 2018. In implementing its financing options, Marinomed Biotech AG intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) and a listing of its shares on the Vienna Stock Exchange and has mandated Erste Group Bank AG and Kempen & Co N.V. as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners and goetzpartners securities Limited as Co-Lead Manager for the planned transaction.

In the course of the planned IPO, new shares shall be offered to retail and institutional investors in Austria in a public offering and to international institutional investors in private placements. It is intended to apply for listing of the shares on the Official Market (Amtlicher Handel) in the prime market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange. The planned transaction is intended to meet the requirements of a qualified public offering in accordance with the terms and conditions of the convertible bonds issued in 2017 that are admitted to trading on the Third Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange. Following the completion of a qualified public offering, convertible bondholders are entitled to convert their bonds into new shares in Marinomed Biotech AG in accordance with the terms and conditions of the convertible bond. The volume and the timing of a possible transaction depend on the prevailing market environment.

About Marinomed Biotech AG

Marinomed Biotech AG is a Vienna based biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of innovative products derived from patent protected technology platforms to treat respiratory and ophthalmic conditions. The Carragelose® platform comprises innovative patent protected products targeting viral infections of the respiratory tract. Carragelose® is used in nasal sprays, throat sprays and lozenges, which are sold in more than 30 countries around the world in collaboration with international partners.The Marinosolv® technology platform increases the efficacy of hardly soluble compounds for the treatment of sensitive tissues such as the eyes and nose. Further information is available at www.marinomed.com.

Disclaimer

This announcement does not constitute an offer to purchase securities or solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States of America, Germany, Austria or other jurisdictions. The shares (the "Shares") of Marinomed Biotech AG (the "Company") may only be sold or offered for sale after prior registration in the United States of America upon or without prior registration by virtue of an exemption from the registration requirement under the provisions of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Company does not intend to fully or partially register any offer of Shares in the United States or to make any public offering of Shares in the United States. Any public offer of securities of the Company in Austria shall be made solely by, and on the basis of, a prospectus for securities to be prepared and published in accordance with the provisions of the Capital Markets Act (Kapitalmarktgesetz) (including any supplements thereto). An investment decision regarding publicly offered securities of the Company should only be made on the basis of such a prospectus. Any purchase orders relating to securities of the Company received prior to the commencement of a public offering will be rejected. In the event of a public offering of securities of the Company in Austria, a prospectus will be prepared in accordance with the provisions of the Capital Markets Act (Kapitalmarktgesetz), which will be published immediately upon approval by the Financial Market Authority (Finanzmarktaufsicht) and be available free of charge at Marinomed Biotech AG, Veterinärplatz 1, A-1210 Vienna, or on the website of Marinomed Biotech AG.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Marinomed Biotech AG

Veterinärplatz 1

A-1210 Wien

phone: 0043250774460

FAX: 0043250774493

mail: office @ marinomed.com

WWW: www.marinomed.com

ISIN: AT0000A1WD52

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/31479/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Eva Prieschl-Grassauer, PhD

Chief Scientific Officer, Marinomed

Veterinärplatz 1, 1210 Vienna, Austria

Tel.: +43 (0)1 250 77 4460

E-mail: eva.prieschl @ marinomed.com

http://www.marinomed.com

Roland Mayrl

Managing Partner, Metrum Communications

Prinz-Eugen-Straße 80/16, 1040 Vienna, Austria

Tel.: +43 (0) 1 504 69 87 331

E-mail: r.mayrl @ metrum.at

http://www.metrum.at