EANS-News: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Atrium completes the €301.5 million acquisition of Wars Sawa Junior retail centre in Warsaw

Atrium completes the €301.5 million acquisition of Wars Sawa Junior retail centre in Warsaw

Jersey, 24 October 2018.

Atrium completes the EUR301.5 million acquisition of Wars Sawa Junior retail centre in Warsaw

Jersey, 24 October 2018. Further to its announcement of 28 August 2018, Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/ Euronext: ATRS) ("Atrium" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that it has completed the purchase of the Wars Sawa Junior retail centre in Warsaw, Poland for EUR301.5 million.

Following the acquisition, 84% of the Company's portfolio is located in Poland and the Czech Republic and includes four prime centres in Warsaw and two in Prague.

Liad Barzilai, Chief Executive Officer of Atrium Group, commented:

"As one of the most popular and well established retail centres in Poland, and with an annual footfall of over 60 million in and around the asset, Wars Sawa Junior is a fantastic addition to our portfolio. This asset complements our other three assets in the Polish capital and follows the opening of the latest phase of our extension at Atrium Promenada in Warsaw last week. In line with our strategy for quality growth, this acquisition further strengthens our portfolio weighting towards both the strongest Central European economies of Poland and Czech Republic, and towards larger scale, retail centres that dominate their local catchment in thriving urban areas."

FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

Richard Sunderland: atrium @ fticonsulting.com

About Atrium European Real Estate

The Company is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated and domiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as a certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchange and the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Appropriate professional advice should be sought in the case of any uncertainty as to the scope of the regulatory requirements that apply by reason of the above regulation and listings. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results.

