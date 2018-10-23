EANS-Adhoc: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / AT&S increased guidance for the financial year 2018/19

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Earnings Forecast

23.10.2018

Leoben - AT&S increased guidance for the financial year 2018/19

· Revenue growth of 6 to 8%

· EBITDA margin now expected at 24 to 26%

Based on the business development in the first quarter of the current year, the positive outlook for the coming months and taking into account seasonal effects in the fourth quarter of the current financial year 2018/19, the management has increased the forecast for revenue and earnings.

The very good business development is essentially attributable to higher revenue from the plants in Chongqing, which were in part still in the start-up phase in the previous year, as well as to measures to improve efficiency and productivity. In addition, the superior product portfolio for IC substrates (for example server applications) contributes to the increase in earnings.

As a result, AT&S now has the following expectations for the financial year 2018/19: based on stable exchange rates, the management expects revenue growth of 6 to 8% (previously up to 6%) and an EBITDA margin in the range of 24 to 26% (previously up to 23%) for the financial year 2018/19.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Fabriksgasse 13

A-8700 Leoben

phone: 03842 200-0

FAX:

mail: ir @ ats.net

WWW: www.ats.net

ISIN: AT0000969985

indexes: VÖNIX, WBI, ATX GP

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/18136/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Gerda Königstorfer, Director Investor Relations & Communications

Tel: +43 3842 200-5925; Mobil: +43 676 8955 5925; g.koenigstorfer @ ats.net