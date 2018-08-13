EANS-DD: FACC AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Ales Starek (natural person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: board member
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: FACC AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 52990021YEMY298JY727
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: AT00000FACC2
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 10.08.2018; UTC+02:00
market: Börse München, XMUN
currency: Euro
price volume
19.40 1,000
total volume: 1,000
total price: 19.40
average price: 19.40
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
