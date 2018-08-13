Alle
EANS-DD: FACC AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Ales Starek (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: board member

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: FACC AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 52990021YEMY298JY727

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT00000FACC2
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 10.08.2018; UTC+02:00
market: Börse München, XMUN
currency: Euro

price volume
19.40 1,000

total volume: 1,000
total price: 19.40
average price: 19.40

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: FACC AG
Fischerstraße 9
A-4910 Ried im Innkreis
phone: +43/59/616-0
FAX: +43/59/616-81000
mail: office@facc.com
WWW: www.facc.com
ISIN: AT00000FACC2
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/7665/aom

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | EAE0001

