KfW Board of Supervisory Directors extends contract of Executive Board member Bernd Loewen

Frankfurt am Main (ots) - The Chair of KfW's Board of Supervisory Directors, Peter Altmaier, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy, and Deputy Chair Olaf Scholz, Federal Minister of Finance, hereby declare the following:

The KfW Board of Supervisory Directors has appointed Bernd Loewen (52) as a Member of the Executive Board of KfW for five more years until 30 June 2024. A graduate in business studies, he was appointed to the Executive Board of KfW Group for the first time on 1 July 2009, and is currently responsible for Finance, Information Technology and Organisation and Consulting.

In the past years he has successfully driven forward in particular the renewal of IT, the technological implementation of processes for digitalising the domestic promotional business and the modernisation of procedures and data management in accounting.

KfW's forward-facing outlook will continue to be a focus of his work in the years ahead.

