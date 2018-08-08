Alle
EANS-Tip Announcement: Kommunalkredit Austria AG / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

The company Kommunalkredit Austria AG is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 08.08.2018
Publication Location:
https://www.kommunalkredit.at/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Kommunalkredit Austria AG
Türkenstraße 9
A-1092 Wien
phone: +43 1 31 6 31
FAX: +43 1 31 6 31 105
mail: info@kommunalkredit.at
WWW: www.kommunalkredit.at
ISIN: -
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX Swiss Exchange language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/409/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Kommunalkredit Austria AG
Markets
Ingo Rieger
1092 Vienna, Tuerkenstrasse 9
Phone: +43/1/31 6 31-620
Fax: +43/1/31 6 31-505 oder 99620
Mail: i.rieger@kommunalkredit.at

Kommunalkredit Austria AG
Corporate Communications
Martin Hehemann
1092 Vienna, Tuerkenstrasse 9
Phone: +43/1/31 6 31-532
Fax: +43/1/31 6 31-99532
Mail: m.hehemann@kommunalkredit.at

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER

