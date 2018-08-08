EANS-Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / STRONG OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE IN H1 2018 SUPPORTED BY CONTINUED EXECUTION OF THE PORTFOLIO STRATEGY

Mid Year Results

07.08.2018

St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands -

ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED

STRONG OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE IN H1 2018 SUPPORTED BY CONTINUED EXECUTION OF THE PORTFOLIO STRATEGY

Ad Hoc. Jersey, 8 August 2018, Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/ Euronext: ATRS), ("Atrium" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe, announces its results for the first half of 2018.

______________________________________________________________________________ |H1_2018_Key_highlights________________________________________________________| | | |* 3.0% increase in like-for-like NRI with growth in all operating markets | |______________________________________________________________________________| | | |* Strong operating margin and occupancy rate of 97.3% and 97.0%, respectively | |______________________________________________________________________________| | | |* EBITDA margin increased by 4pp to 88% driven by the cost savings programme | |______________________________________________________________________________| | | |* 12 assets sold since December 2017 for a total of EUR175m, at 9% above book | | value | |______________________________________________________________________________| | | |* Increased liquidity by extension of the revolving credit facility to EUR300m| | until 2023 | |______________________________________________________________________________|

Strong operating performance

3.0% rise in EPRA like-for-like net rental income (NRI), with growth in all markets1 and a 2.4% increase excluding Russia

Total Group NRI was EUR91.8m (H1 2017: EUR95.5m) following a EUR3.5m reduction in revenue resulting from asset disposals and a EUR2.5m temporary drop in income due to the impact of redevelopments

Operating margin remained strong with an increase to 97.3% (H1 2017: 96.6%)

Occupancy rate improved to 97.0% (H1 2017: 96.2%)

EBITDA margin increased by 4pp to 88% (2017: 84%) and EBITDA rose by 1.1% driven by the cost savings programme which has delivered a 30% reduction (or EUR4.4m) in administrative costs compared to 2017, offsetting the lower NRI

Company adjusted EPRA earnings per share was 15.6 EURcents (H1 2017: 16.4 EURcents)

EPRA NAV per share of EUR5.13 (EUR5.24 at year end 2017) with the 2.1% reduction reflecting the EUR0.14 special dividend paid in March

The third quarter dividend of EUR0.0675 per share will be paid as a capital repayment on 28 September 2018 to shareholders on the register on 21 September 2018, with an ex-dividend date of 20 September 2018

Significant progress with on-going portfolio strategy to focus on dominant, quality urban assets

* Sale of Atrium Militari, Romania for EUR95.0m (finalised in July) and Atrium Saratov in Slovakia for EUR10.3m, as well as the agreement to sell the four residual assets in Hungary for EUR11.6m (signed in July). In total EUR175m of sales comprising 12 assets have been completed (9% above book value on average) since December 2017, with the value of the Group's 34 asset portfolio remaining broadly flat at EUR2.5bn compared to EUR2.6bn and 153 assets as at 31 December 2014

* Further growth and improvements in quality from the Company's c.EUR300m redevelopment and extension pipeline (of which EUR115m had been spent cumulatively by the end of June 2018) which is due to create 60,000 sqm of GLA across three Warsaw centres, with 26,000 sqm planned to be completed in Q4 2018

Balance sheet well positioned to support growth

* EUR45m in cash and marketable securities (the proceeds from the sale of Militari were received in July), and continued low gearing with a net LTV of 33.5%.

* An increase and extension of the revolving credit facility was signed in May, following which the revolving credit facility amounts to a total of EUR300m, an increase of EUR75m and an extension of 3 years to 2023.

KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES FOR THE PERIOD

H1 2018 H1 2017 Change EURm EURm % EPRA Like-for-Like 64.5 62.6 3.0% Net rental income Net rental income 91.8 95.5 (3.8%) Operating margin 97.3 96.6 0.7% Occupancy rate (%) 97.0 96.2 0.8% EBITDA 80.9 80.0 1.1% Company adj. EPRA 15.6 16.4 (4.9%) earnings per share Net LTV (%) 33.5 30.1 3.4% EPRA NAV per share 5.13 5.24 (2.1%)

1 Excluding the four residual assets in Hungary for which sale agreements were signed in July 2018

Liad Barzilai, Chief Executive Officer of the Group, commented:

"Since the end of 2017 we have further progressed with our strategy of portfolio repositioning into dominant urban centres in prime locations and continued our programme of non-core asset sales, having now exited operational activities in both Hungary and Romania. As a result, over 80% of our portfolio by value is now located in the Czech Republic and Poland, with our portfolio also due to benefit from our redevelopment and extension programme which will create 60,000 sqm of GLA in total, including 26,000 sqm which will become income generating in 2018.

"Today we have once again reported robust like-for-like net rental income growth, lowered our administrative cost base and improved our EBITDA. I believe that this strong set of results shows that our portfolio repositioning strategy and cost efficiency programme are delivering shareholder value and that the Company is well placed for further growth."

Further information can be found on the Company's website www.aere.com or for Analysts:

Molly Katz

mkatz@aere.com

Press & Shareholders:

FTI Consulting Inc +44 (0)20 3727 1000

Richard Sunderland

atrium@fticonsulting.com

The Company is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated and domiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as a certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchange and the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange.

