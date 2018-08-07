EANS-News: ANDRITZ to deliver new low-head hydropower plant to Vietnam

Graz - AUGUST 7, 2018. International technology Group ANDRITZ has received an order from Pac Ma Hydropower Joint-Stock Company for the supply, supervision, and commissioning of electro-mechanical equipment for the Pac Ma hydropower plant in Vietnam. Commissioning and start of commercial operation is scheduled for 2020. The contract value amounts to around 40 million euros.

The ANDRITZ scope of supply comprises the complete electro-mechanical equipment for the hydropower plant, including four bulb turbine units (35 MW each), the electric power systems, and auxiliary mechanical and electrical equipment.

With a total installed capacity of 140 MW and annual energy production of about 530 GWh, the Pac Ma hydropower plant will supply renewable electrical energy to the Vietnamese national grid.

Award of this contract is further proof of ANDRITZ's leading position for low-head technology in the important region of South East Asia.

ANDRITZ is a globally leading supplier of plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, the pulp and paper industry, the metal working and steel industries, and for solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial segments. Other important fields of business are animal feed and biomass pelleting, as well as automation, where ANDRITZ offers a wide range of innovative products and services in the IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) sector under the brand name of Metris. In addition, the international technology Group is active in power generation (steam boiler plants, biomass power plants, recovery boilers, and gasification plants) and environmental technology (flue gas cleaning plants) and offers equipment for the production of nonwovens, dissolving pulp, and panelboard, as well as recycling plants.

A passion for innovative technology, absolute customer focus, reliability, and integrity are the central values to which ANDRITZ commits. The listed Group is headquartered in Graz, Austria. With over 160 years of experience, 26,000 employees, and more than 250 locations in over 40 countries worldwide, ANDRITZ is a reliable and competent partner and helps its customers to achieve their corporate and sustainability goals.

ANDRITZ Hydro is one of the leading global suppliers of electromechanical equipment for hydropower plants. With over 175 years of accumulated experience and more than 31,000 turbines installed, totaling approximately 430,000 megawatts output, the business area provides the complete range of products, including turbines, generators, and additional equipment of all types and sizes - "from water to wire" for small hydro applications to large hydropower plants with outputs of more than 800 megawatts per turbine unit. ANDRITZ Hydro has a leading position in the growing modernization, refurbishment, and upgrade market for existing hydropower plants. Pumps (for water transport, irrigation of agricultural land, and applications in various industries) and turbogenerators for thermal power plants are also assigned to this business area.

