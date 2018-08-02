EANS-News: ANDRITZ to modernize the largest hydropower plant in Central Asia

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Company Information

Graz - AUGUST 2, 2018. International technology Group ANDRITZ has received an order from Barqi Tojik, Tajikistan, for rehabilitation and modernization of the entire electro-mechanical equipment, including the inspection and repair of nine penstocks, for the existing Nurek hydropower plant in the Republic of Tajikistan. With the current installed capacity of 3,000 MW, Nurek is the largest hydropower plant in Central Asia and covers more than 70% of the national electrical energy demand. The project is funded by the World Bank. The contract value for ANDRITZ amounts to slightly more than 120 million euros.

The objectives of the Nurek Hydropower Rehabilitation Project for Tajikistan are to rehabilitate and restore the generating capacity of nine power generating units at Nurek hydropower plant, improve their efficiency, and enhance the safety of the Nurek dam.

The ANDRITZ scope of supply comprises comprehensive modernization of the existing nine generating units by supplying and installing new 380 MW Francis turbines and generators, including new transformers, as well as the electrical and mechanical auxiliary equipment within the power house. After modernization, the installed capacity of the generating units will be increased by about 12%.

The design of the new units takes account of the plant's annual storage operations and will, therefore, be suitable for operation with a wide range of heads. Together with the Rogun hydropower plant, which is under construction and located upstream of the Nurek reservoir, this project will optimize water storage management on the Vaksh river cascade, ensuring a significant increase in electrical energy production by the Nurek hydropower station as well as meeting the changing grid demands. The contract also stipulates that environmental conservation measures and water management requirements must be incorporated.

The rehabilitation of Nurek will safeguard the electrical energy supply in the Republic of Tajikistan and make an important contribution towards the strategic use of renewable energy from hydropower in Central Asia. It also offers interesting opportunities for exporting energy to neighboring countries, with the related economic benefits for the countries concerned.

The award of this contract further strengthens ANDRITZ's market position in the important region of Central Asia.

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP

ANDRITZ is a globally leading supplier of plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, the pulp and paper industry, the metal working and steel industries, and for solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial segments. Other important fields of business are animal feed and biomass pelleting, as well as automation, where ANDRITZ offers a wide range of innovative products and services in the IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) sector under the brand name of Metris. In addition, the international technology Group is active in power generation (steam boiler plants, biomass power plants, recovery boilers, and gasification plants) and environmental technology (flue gas cleaning plants) and offers equipment for the production of nonwovens, dissolving pulp, and panelboard, as well as recycling plants.

A passion for innovative technology, absolute customer focus, reliability, and integrity are the central values to which ANDRITZ commits. The listed Group is headquartered in Graz, Austria. With over 160 years of experience, 26,000 employees, and more than 250 locations in over 40 countries worldwide, ANDRITZ is a reliable and competent partner and helps its customers to achieve their corporate and sustainability goals.

ANDRITZ HYDRO

ANDRITZ Hydro is one of the leading global suppliers of electromechanical equipment for hydropower plants. With over 175 years of accumulated experience and more than 31,000 turbines installed, totaling approximately 430,000 megawatts output, the business area provides the complete range of products, including turbines, generators, and additional equipment of all types and sizes - "from water to wire" for small hydro applications to large hydropower plants with outputs of more than 800 megawatts per turbine unit. ANDRITZ Hydro has a leading position in the growing modernization, refurbishment, and upgrade market for existing hydropower plants. Pumps (for water transport, irrigation of agricultural land, and applications in various industries) and turbogenerators for thermal power plants are also assigned to this business area.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Andritz AG

Stattegger Straße 18

A-8045 Graz

phone: +43 (0)316 6902-0

FAX: +43 (0)316 6902-415

mail: welcome @ andritz.com

WWW: www.andritz.com

ISIN: AT0000730007

indexes: WBI, ATX

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2900/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Dr. Michael Buchbauer

Head of Group Finance

Tel.: +43 316 6902 2979

Fax: +43 316 6902 465

michael.buchbauer @ andritz.com