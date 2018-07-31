EANS-Tip Announcement: AT & S Austria Technologie und Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
The Annual Financial Report 2017/18 was republished with a supplemental statement from the legal representatives.
The company AT & S Austria Technologie und Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft is declaring the following financial reports below:
Publication Date: 31.07.2018
https://ats.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Annual_Financial_Report_2017_18_EN.pd
