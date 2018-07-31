Alle
EANS-Tip Announcement: AT & S Austria Technologie und Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Annual Financial Report 2017/18 was republished with a supplemental statement from the legal representatives.

The company AT & S Austria Technologie und Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 31.07.2018
Publication Location:
https://ats.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Annual_Financial_Report_2017_18_EN.pd
f

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: AT & S Austria Technologie und Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Fabriksgasse 13
A-8700 Leoben
phone: 03842 200-0
FAX:
mail: ir@ats.net
WWW: www.ats.net
ISIN: AT0000969985
indexes: ATX GP, WBI, VÖNIX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

