EANS-Tip Announcement: AT & S Austria Technologie und Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Annual Financial Report 2017/18 was republished with a supplemental statement from the legal representatives.

The company AT & S Austria Technologie und Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

English:

Publication Date: 31.07.2018

Publication Location:

https://ats.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Annual_Financial_Report_2017_18_EN.pd

f

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: AT & S Austria Technologie und Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Fabriksgasse 13

A-8700 Leoben

phone: 03842 200-0

FAX:

mail: ir @ ats.net

WWW: www.ats.net

ISIN: AT0000969985

indexes: ATX GP, WBI, VÖNIX

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/18136/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Gerda Königstorfer, Director Investor Relations & Communications

Tel: +43 3842 200-5925; Mobile: +43 676 8955 5925; g.koenigstorfer @ ats.net