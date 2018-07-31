EANS-Total Voting Rights: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / Publication of the total number of voting rights and capital according to art. 93 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG AG hereby announces that at the end of the month July 2018 the number of voting rights amounts to a total of 62.488.976 voting rights. The stated capital is now EUR 113531274.76. The change of total voting rights is effective as of 24.07.2018.
The capital stock remains unchanged at € 113,531,274.76.
The increase in the number of shares, from 15,622,244 previously, to 62,488,976 is a consequence of the resolution passed at the Annual General Meeting on 6 July 2018 authorising a share split with a ratio of 1:4. The corresponding amendment to the articles of association was recorded in the register of companies on 24 July 2018.
