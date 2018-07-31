EANS-Total Voting Rights: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft / Publication of the total number of voting rights and capital according to art. 93 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Total number of voting rights announcement transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft AG hereby announces that at the end of the month July 2018 the number of voting rights amounts to a total of 6.719.151 voting rights. The stated capital is now EUR 48848227.77. The change of total voting rights is effective as of 10.07.2018.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft

Wolfordstrasse 1

A-6900 Bregenz

phone: +43(0) 5574 690-1268

FAX: +43(0) 5574 690-1219

mail: investor @ wolford.com

WWW: http://company.wolford.com

ISIN: AT0000834007

indexes: ATX GP

stockmarkets: Frankfurt, New York, Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/16324/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Wolford AG

Maresa Hoffmann

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Tel.: +43 5574 690 1258

investor@wolford.com | company.wolford.com