EANS-Total Voting Rights: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft / Publication of the total number of voting rights and capital according to art. 93 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
Total number of voting rights announcement transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Wolford Aktiengesellschaft AG hereby announces that at the end of the month July 2018 the number of voting rights amounts to a total of 6.719.151 voting rights. The stated capital is now EUR 48848227.77. The change of total voting rights is effective as of 10.07.2018.
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft
Wolfordstrasse 1
A-6900 Bregenz
phone: +43(0) 5574 690-1268
FAX: +43(0) 5574 690-1219
mail: investor@wolford.com
WWW: http://company.wolford.com
ISIN: AT0000834007
indexes: ATX GP
stockmarkets: Frankfurt, New York, Wien
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/16324/aom
Rückfragen & Kontakt:
Wolford AG
Maresa Hoffmann
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Tel.: +43 5574 690 1258
investor@wolford.com | company.wolford.com