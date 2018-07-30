EANS-News: Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A. / APPROVAL OF THE REVISED BUSINESS PLAN OF THE MABERFIN GROUP
Ponte San Pietro (BG) -
FONDERIE MARIO MAZZUCCONI S.P.A.
APPROVAL OF THE REVISED BUSINESS PLAN OF THE MABERFIN GROUP Ponte San Pietro (BG), 30 July 2018 - Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A. ("FMM") -a company leader in the production of aluminium components for the automotive market - announces that the Boards of Directors of its sole shareholder Maberfin S.p.A. ("Maberfin") and of FMM approved today a revised version of the business plan of the Maberfin's group for the period 2017-2022 (the "Business Plan") superseding the previous version approved on 22 November 2017.
