EANS-News: Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A. / APPROVAL OF THE REVISED BUSINESS PLAN OF THE MABERFIN GROUP

Ponte San Pietro (BG) -

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Company Information

FONDERIE MARIO MAZZUCCONI S.P.A.

APPROVAL OF THE REVISED BUSINESS PLAN OF THE MABERFIN GROUP Ponte San Pietro (BG), 30 July 2018 - Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A. ("FMM") -a company leader in the production of aluminium components for the automotive market - announces that the Boards of Directors of its sole shareholder Maberfin S.p.A. ("Maberfin") and of FMM approved today a revised version of the business plan of the Maberfin's group for the period 2017-2022 (the "Business Plan") superseding the previous version approved on 22 November 2017.

end of announcement euro adhoc

Attachments with Announcement:

----------------------------------------------

http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/10102234/5/10191798/1/30-07-2018-APPROVAL_OF_THE_REVISED_BUSINESS_PLAN_OF_THE_MABERFIN_GROUP.pdf

issuer: Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A.

Via Mazzini 10

I-24036 Ponte San Pietro (BG)

phone: +39 035 4551269

FAX: +39 035 4371242

mail: Edoardo.Locatelli @ mazzucconi.com

WWW: www.mazzucconi.com

ISIN: IT0005320756

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/30821/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Corporate details:

Edoardo Locatelli – Chief Financial Officer

Tel. +39 035 4551269

Email: edoardo.locatelli @ mazzucconi.com

Internet website: www.mazzucconi.com