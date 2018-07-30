Alle
EANS-Tip Announcement: Palfinger AG / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

The company Palfinger AG is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 30.07.2018
Publication Location:
https://www.palfinger.ag/-/media/Corporate/Investor%20Relations/Documents/Financ
ial%20Reports/2018/PALFINGER_Report_HY_2018_EN.pdf?la=en

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Palfinger AG
Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8
A-5020 Salzburg
phone: 0662/2281-81101
FAX: 0662/2281-81070
mail: ir@palfinger.com
WWW: www.palfinger.ag
ISIN: AT0000758305
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

